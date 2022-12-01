Japa Story: See The Cost Of Relocating To The UK With Family

Last Friday, I hugged one of my most impressive colleagues goodbye. He turned away, sobbing. I turned away with voice quaking, realizing what a big loss he would be.

Later that evening, I had another get-together with a second friend who relocates this week. While discussing his massive expense, he suddenly slouched in his chair, stressfully squeezed the empty ragolis bottle in his hands and concluded:

“Oremi, this relocation has cost me almost everything”

“You don’t want to know!” He further sighed “You don’t.”

Today, with the help and data from three (3) relocating friends, I compile the rough cost (below) for prospective relocating families (focus on UK) and a poem for my friend and Nigeria:

Cost of Japa from Nigeria for a family of 4= 180k

Renewal of Passport

Official rate 22k

Accelerated rate 45k

Some pay as high as 75k

Transcript 75k

Usually, one parent is a student

30-45k for school runs

25-30k to send

Estimated Tuition fee deposit

11,000-18,000-pound sterling

4.5m most schools want 50% deposit

Proof of fund (In deposit)

Family of 4 need 25m in deposited in an accoun 2-3 months

UK Visa 1.4m

Family of 4 pay 475-pound sterling

NHF

Family of 4 pay 875-pound sterling

Flight ticket 2.8m

Depending on booking

700k person x4

Some have booked as high as 1.2m

Arrival Accommodation 4.4m

1st Month shortlet 200-pound sterling per week

refundable deposit of 250 pound

First 6 months at 750 pounds

Total Cost 19m for family of four to UK not Canada or US. It can be cheaper or more

Oremi, I hope we meet again,

as you japa to find fresh grain,

to return if Nigeria again reigns?

God, will any leader ever end this drain?

But prayers will be in vain,

if in 2023, unwisely we vote again.

God bless everyone who has relocated. God bless everyone staying behind. God bless #Nigeria.

