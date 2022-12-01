Japa: Struggles Of Living Abroad No One Likes To Talk About

after interacting with various immigrants abroad in different countries, and living abroad myself for the past 10yrs, there have been common challenges that immigrants face but don’t like to often talk about due to shame and critics. life abroad could be your breakthrough but its good when you understand both sides of the coin. here are some struggles nigerians are facing in your dream countries (canada, usa, uk, etc);

– divorce: nigerian men like to complain about their wives growing wings once they reach abroad knowing fully well the system here is different. some women too no dey try, e be like say dey done ready the man, say once dey reach abroad, dey go show am shege. women love it here, the system empowers us. duh

i would imagine these wouldn’t be an issue for a healthy couple that love and support each other.

– fake life: yes it looks good here. thinking of the dollar rate alone, there’s no way your uncle abroad can convince you that he doesn’t have any money, because you won’t believe anyway. so your uncle will choose to live up to the expectation of looking good, taking nice pictures in the snow (on his days off from work) and dropping it hot on your socials to impress you. you love and respect that uncle, don’t you? well, at least until he doesn’t send dollarz home.

– broke af: uncle is broke. he’s trying to pay off the money borrowed and spent on visa, fraudulent travel agents and expensive tickets while coming abroad. and even though he has spent 3yrs in canada, well think of the small small money he has sent so far. uncle dey try na. plus he has monthly bills to pay, like electricity, car insurance, house rent, phone bill, credit card debts, internet bills, life insurance ……..

– child neglect: i’m a single mum with 2 beautiful daughters and i japa from nigeria to provide better life for my kids. yes sometimes i works 16hrs shift, and my kids have to stay at home by themselves, the eldest is 12yo and her younger sister is 9yo. i don’t like leaving them at home by themselves especially because of social services but money has to be made na, i have plenty responsibilities. there is no grandma or house help to look after them here but, they will understand the sacrifice i’m making, when they grow up.

life abroad has lots of positives and its good to experience it (if you want to), but its not all rosy. plan & strategize.

wishing you the best.

*you can comment on the rest

