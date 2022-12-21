Jigawa APC Women Leader, Supporters Defect To PDP

Today, I received former Jigawa State APC Women leader Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf Gumel who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

#GobeTaAllahCe
©Santurakin Dutse

https://twitter.com/MSLAMID0/status/1605224210196058112?t=EDEKLHhhs8S95vP1uIWxQQ&s=19

