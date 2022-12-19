John Momoh Warns Broadcasters Against Irresponsible Journalism

The Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh, has cautioned journalists on the need to avoid divisive and offensive rhetoric which could subvert the peace of the country.

According to a statement on Sunday, the media entrepreneur gave the warning while speaking on ‘Challenges, prospects and responsibilities,’ during the Lagos leg of the two-arm induction of 400 members into the Society of Nigeria Broadcasters in Lagos.

Momoh said, “Irresponsible journalism, rooted in laziness to verify, re-check and triple check facts and figures before going to town with it can inflame a nation. Besides, I want to caution broadcast journalists, especially, to avoid rhetoric that could be divisive and offensive to national unity and therefore, development. Journalists need to be wary of politicians who may want to use them to subvert the peace of the nation.”

In his welcome address, the coordinator of the induction Dr Yemisi Bamgbose stated that the society formed would promote professionalism, enhance advocacy and bridge the gap among the retired, retiring and upcoming broadcasters.

He also commended the four-member progenitors of the society and assured them that the solid foundation they laid will be built on.

In his remarks, a member of the pioneers, Yemi Farounbi, lamented that though the population supports the proliferation of broadcast stations, the economy does not support it.

On his part, veteran broadcaster, Vincent Maduka, advised journalists, particularly the broadcast genre, to embrace self-regulation.



https://punchng.com/channels-chairman-warns-broadcasters-against-irresponsible-journalism/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1671426389

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related