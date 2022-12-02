Jonathan Appointed As Africa’s Ambassador For Agricultural Technology

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed as Africa’s Ambassador for ‘Agricultural Technology’ by the African Agricultural Technology Foundation.

The AATF Executive Director, Dr Canisius Kanangire, said that the appointment was informed by Jonathan’s track record of championing agricultural transformation on the continent.

This was contained in a statement by the AATF’s Communication Officer, Alex Abutu, released to journalists in Kaduna State on Friday.

The statement noted that Jonathan, who served as the President of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, had been at the forefront of agricultural improvement on the continent.

According to the statement, while accepting the appointment, Jonathan said that as a former Head of State, his interest in serving the continent was driven by his interest in driving food security and transformation for a better quality of life in Africa.

Kanangire said, “Dr Jonathan was able to demonstrate in Nigeria that agriculture should be treated as a business and supported by relevant policies for the improvement of the livelihoods of our growing farming population.

“Dr Jonathan is a Pan Africanist who had stood for the eradication of rural poverty and the peaceful coexistence of the continent, hence his involvement in peaceful conflict resolution on the continent.

“Dr. Jonathan will advocate for the advancement of Africa’s agricultural goals and economic growth through the application of innovative technologies and enhanced investment in agriculture.

“AATF is honoured to have the former president as our Ambassador, whose role will accelerate ongoing efforts to improve our agricultural terrain.”

AATF was founded in 2003 to address Africa’s food security prospects through agricultural technology.

The organization believes that the agricultural sector is a key foundational pillar as Africa consolidates its economic growth and carves out its new position as a major global economic powerhouse and the next growth market in the world.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/jonathan-named-africa-ambassador-for-agriculture-technology/%3famp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related