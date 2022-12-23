Judge Orders Journalists Out As Ganduje’s Daughter Seeks Divorce In Sharia Court

A Shariah court judge in Kano, Khadi Abdullahi Halliru, has ordered journalists out of his courtroom in order to hear a divorce application filed by Asiya-Balaraba Ganduje, the daughter of the governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje.

The judge averred that in the eyes of the law everyone is equal, but said “this is a special case that need not be reported” because of the personalities involved.

He therefore opted to hear the case in his chamber.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that the governor’s daughter prayed the court to apply the Islamic principles of khul’i to dissolve the 16-year-old marriage with her husband, Inuwa Uba, as she is “fed up with the marriage”.

But the husband, however, insisted that he still loves his wife and sought the court’s indulgence for more time to explore ways of persuading his wife to rescind her decision.

Ruling on the application, the judge gave the estranged husband two weeks to find ways of settling with his wife, and then adjourned the case to January 5 for ruling.

DAILY NIGERIAN gathered that a few years back, the governor’s daughter had fallen out with her parents for standing by her husband, whom they allegedly accused of “amassing wealth” belonging to them.

An inside source told this newspaper that when the governor’s daughter succumbed to the family pressure and dumped the husband, armed security operatives were sent to break into the couple’s mansion at Technical Staff Quarters, and carted away title documents of Mr Uba’s properties.

The properties, according to the sources, include a rice mill along Kano-Zaria Road, an event center, a house in Abuja, filling stations, among others.



