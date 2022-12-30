[b][/b]Popular Dancer, Kaffy And Ex-Husband, Reunite For Their Son’s Birthday (Photos).

Kafayat Safau, the popular Nigerian dancer, who is popularly known as Kaffy has briefly reunited with her ex-husband, Joseph Ameh.

The former couple came together and presented a united front for their son’s 11th birthday on Wednesday, December 28.

Kaffy shared photos from the celebration on Thursday and captioned them; “About yesterday, for the love of King Sean.”

Recall that in January this year, Kaffy revealed that their marriage had packed up and they are divorced.

See more photos from the celebration below;

Source: https://crockvibes.com/popular-dancer-kaffy-and-ex-husband-reunite-for-their-sons-birthday-photos/

