Kano Hisbah To Destroy 18,000 Bottles Of Beer

The Kano State Hisbah Board has intercepted a vehicle loaded with over 18,000 bottles of beer in the Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state.

The Commander General of the board, Sheikh Harun Ibn Sina, on Tuesday, said the truck was intercepted on Gwarzo Road on its way to Kano on Monday.

Ibn Sina noted that the law establishing the board prohibited the sale and consumption of beer and other intoxicants.

He said the agency had intensified campaigns to enlighten the public on the danger of engaging in immoral activities.

The commander general commended the head of the anti-intoxicants unit of the board and his team for mitigating “the spread of beer and other harmful drugs in the state.”

He said the board currently had in its custody over 10 trucks loaded with the commodity, stressing that it would secure a court order to destroy the intoxicants.

Speaking earlier, the Head of the anti-intoxicant unit, Jamilu Yakasai, said the vehicle was intercepted following a tip-off by a resident.

Recall that in February 2022, the board destroyed over three million bottles of assorted beer, worth millions of naira, after securing a court order.



Source: https://punchng.com/Kano-Hisbah-to-destroy-18000-bottles-of-beer

