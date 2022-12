Kebbi State Women Leader of Labour restaurant was razed down after we refused one political party’s offer.

We toured the LGAs together with her, if we tell you what happened to us you won’t believe it. Enough is Enough!



This attack is coming few days after the Kaduna women leader was assassinated in her home.

The old guard are really fighting dirty now

