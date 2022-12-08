Kenyan Man Kills His Wife For Returning Home Late (Photo)

IGBERETV report

Kenyan Man Allegedly Kills His Wife For Returning Home Late (Photo)

A 29-year-old Kenyan woman identified as Florence Kaari, was allegedly killed by her husband for coming home late.

The woman died while receiving treatment in the hospital after her husband hit her with a blunt object on the head on Sunday night, December 4, 2022 in Githurai 45.

The matter was reported by Ruth Kaimenyi, who was working as a house help for the family, that the man arrived home drunk around 1 am and inquired where his wife was.

“He came home drunk and asked where his wife was. I told him that she had not arrived, and he told me to get out of the house as he threatened me stating that I was supposed to know,” Ms Kaimenyi told the police.

The house help said that 30 minutes after she was kicked out of the house, Mrs Kaari arrived while in the company of a friend who she only recognized as Ms Gakii.

It is then that Kaari asked her why she was outside and Ms Kaimenyi (the house help) narrated what had transpired.

Mrs Kaari did not take the threats that were issued to the house help seriously and opted to go and knock at the door.

However, her husband was waiting for her and once he opened the door, the duo started fighting.

The two; Ms Kaimenyi (house help) and Ms Gakii (friend to the deceased) tried to stop the couple from going on with the fight, but the man turned violent and started abusing them as well.

Moments later, the commotion calmed down and one of the children who was sleeping in the house, rushed to meet the two ladies outside.

The child told them that the mother had been hit on the head and was bleeding.

“Our attempts to stop them were futile. The husband instead started hurling insults at us calling Kaari’s friend a pr0stitute,” the househelp further revealed.

Ms Kaari was rushed to the hospital when the man was overpowered, and she d!ed in the wee hours of Monday December 5.

After the news that the lady had d!ed reached the husband who is currently in police custody, the man went ahead and called his in-laws, telling them that their kin had taken poison.

“He lied to him that she had taken poison. I asked him how she had died and he told me that she had taken poison. This is despite the house being filled with blood stains,” Kaari’s father said.

Kasarani Police Station police boss, Mr Anthony Mbogo, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, December 6, said that police officers and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had already visited the scene and processed it.

“They also arrested the suspect who was then taken from Githurai 44 police station and is currently held at Kasarani Police station,” said Mbogo.



