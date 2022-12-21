Kenyan Man Stones Wife To Death

A manhunt has been launched for a murder suspect identified as Robinson Wanyama who allegedly stoned his 32-year-old wife to death in Nairobi, Kenya, IGBERETV reports.

Embu North Deputy County Commissioner William Owino said Robinson Wanyama stoned his wife Phyllis Nyarenima to death on the night of December 19.

The woman’s loud plea for help woke residents of the community up and they rushed to her home to see her pleading profusely.

The woman was pronounced dead before she could be taken to the hospital. Owino added;

“It’s so unfortunate that the couple that had lived in peace for a long time can result to killing each other, please let us find alternative ways to solve issues in families when they arise. Even if the cost of living is too high, don’t allow it to make you kill each other but seek assistance to address them from our offices.”

After Wanyama realised that his wife had died, he went into hiding leaving behind her lifeless body and their two children.

Owino also said;

“The police are yet to unravel the cause of Wanyama killing his wife but they have launched investigations into the matter to ascertain the cause of the murder.”

He expressed his confidence that the suspect will be arrested soon to face murder charges.

The body of Nyarenima was taken to Embu Level 5 Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0QtQAv8TCPNRZEAkzjrC6dWEtsU9WsGZHagtXLW8hw7UT6NAFtM892ZLfXHPMQTxel&id=100050989136394

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related