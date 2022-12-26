Kidnap: Mum And Daughters Raped

Hi guys, so about three weeks back an uncle of mine was kidnapped on his way to Rivers state. The family went to the length and width of the world to raise 5 million naira. Upon his release and his return back home he was narrating his experience, mehn it was terrible. So he mentioned something that has been bothering me, he said in the vehicle, there was a lady and her 2 daughters. He said the kidnappers took turns rapping them( the mum and her two kids). They also collected 5m from that family.

Till now that’s what is disturbing my mind even more than the kidnapping of my uncle. Cause I can’t begin to imagine the trauma that helpless family has been through.

I don’t understand how wicked people can be. You kidnapped people asked for ransome and still did this.

Note: Family went to the police station to report the kidnap, to be specific rumokoro police station and was told they would track them down that no body should pay any ransome. But that was only what the police said. And they were very non-chalant about it, now imagine that family being told that with that stupid attitude of the police.

I just decided to share this so people understand what others are going through. I begin to wonder are we mad in this country, how can a human being do this.

