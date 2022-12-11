Kidnapped Couple In Enugu Discovered Dead, Corpses Mutilated (Pictures)

The bodies of Mr and Mrs Okonkwo of Ukpata community in Uzouwani LGA, Enugu have been discovered in the forests this evening, by ESN operatives deployed in the state to checkmate armed herdsmen activities. Readers will remember that 2 weeks ago, a son to the now deceased couple raised an alarm on the uncertain whereabouts of his parents, who were said to have gone to the farm and never returned.

The bodies of the slain couple which were discovered to have certain parts missing, have now being evacuated by the community.



Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7447389/parents-been-kidnapped-fulani-herdsmen

