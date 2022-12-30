Kidnapped Soldier, PP Johnson Not Yet Rescued – Nigerian Army

Earlier thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7501445/unknown-gunmen-kidnaps-female-soldier

PP Johnson, the female Nigerian soldier abducted by unknown gunmen has not been released, Inform Nigeria reports.

This was disclosed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu on Friday.

He said that “the video footage being circulated and associated with the rescue claim is an old video of the arrest of a suspect earlier effected by troops”.

Johnson was abducted by the unknown gunmen on December 26, 2022 while visiting her grandmother in Aku-Okigwe in Imo state, shortly after completing her cadet training and subsequent commissioning as a Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army.

“It is instructive that the officer’s circumstance as a woman and a Nigerian citizen of South Eastern extraction did not dissuade her abductors from dehumanizing her in their mindless attempt to commit atrocities under the guise of fighting for Biafra,” Nwachukwu said.

The army spokesperson said that the abduction of the female soldier “is another pointer to the myriads of crimes being unleashed by IPOB/ ESN on Ndigbo, the very people they claim to be fighting for their emancipation”.

He added: “It should therefore be crystal clear to those who are still in doubt of the true status of these groups, that IPOB/ESN are terrorists, masquerading as freedom fighters and do not deserve the support of anyone particularly the good people of South East Nigeria.

“The NA wishes to state that the information making the rounds is unsubstantiated as the officer is yet to be released or rescued from her abductors.

“Likewise, the video footage being circulated and associated with the rescue claim is an old video of the arrest of a suspect earlier effected by troops.

“Much as we appreciate the concern and goodwill of the general public for her safe rescue, we also wish to note that the information on the rescue of the officer did not emanate from the NA.”

Nwachukwu said that the “Nigerian Army will leave no stone unturned in its effort to rescue the officer and bring the perpetrators to book”.

The army spokesperson appealed to the general public to provide credible and reliable information that could lead to her safe rescue and arrest of the unknown gunmen that abducted her.

In the video clip obtained by Inform Nigeria, Johnson captors threatened to behead her and use her for sacrifice as a lesson to her fellow soldiers.

Source- https://inform.ng/general/pp-johnson-not-yet-released/

