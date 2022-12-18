Suspected killer herdsmen have written to residents of some communities in Ogun state, threatening to invade their house in a reprisal attack.

The unknown herdsmen in the notice letter of attack, a copy which was obtained by our correspondent, threw fear into the minds of the residents of Asa, Agbon, Ibeku and Oja-Odan communities in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The latter was reportedly written on Saturday.

The herdsmen, in the letter written in English and Hausa languages, informed the residents of their intention of attacking the communities through the notice letter reportedly pasted on the walls in some strategic places within the communities.

The herdsmen told the leaders of the communities to expect their visitation to their homes between December and January.

The notice reads, “Attention! Attention!! Attention!! to all following communities; Asa, Agbon, lbeku, Oja-odan and its environs.

“You think you can send away our people

from the land they bought in Nigeria, our fathers land, you kill our people, you kill their cows, you take over all their properties, you think you can go scot-free. It’s high time we come for revenge.

“[i]All the above mention communities leaders should prepare for the war between December and January. We are coming to take back our father’s property.”[/i]

When contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the development .

Oyeyemi said he had seen the letter, as he assured the concerned communities of the command’s commitment to unravel those behind the hideous act.

“Well, I saw the letter purportedly written by a baseless group. We believe it is a baseless group that wrote the letter. We are not losing any sleep because no information is too small to take note of.

“We are not neglecting it. We are working on it to unravel those behind it,” he said.



https://punchng.com/killer-herdsmen-write-ogun-communities-over-planned-attack/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1671308584

