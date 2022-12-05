Kiriku: Why I Bought A Car For My Father – 8-Year-Old Skit Maker

A Popular child skit maker, Victory Enorense, aka Kiriku, says he bought his father a car because the vehicle he was using was no longer in a good condition.

Kiriku, who is known for his popular slang, ‘Abeg shift’, said, “His car was no longer good, and we decided to buy a new one for him. We did that because the old car was giving him issues. Me and my uncle decided that immediately we started making money, we would get him (my dad) a car.”

Recounting how he developed interest in comedy, Kiriku said, “I used to watch the videos of child skit makers such as Emmanuella. I became more interested when I started following people to locations to shoot skits. That was how I started.”

The child comedian also stated that when he started making skits at the age of four, he usually found it difficult to memorise his lines. He said, “I couldn’t master my lines at once when I started out at the age of four. However, my uncle later taught me how to take my lines one after the other. I am better at it now though.”

Kiriku, who often acts mischievously in skits, noted that having followers on all social media platforms, as well as being nominated for awards, were what he considered to be his biggest achievements so far.

The lad also stated that he has quite a number of cheerleaders who support his career, including a former singer and blogger, Tunde Ednut. He added, “He (Ednut) has really assisted me. Other celebrities have helped me too.”



Source: https://punchng.com/why-i-bought-car-for-my-father-eight-year-old-skit-maker/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related