Koboko Master, Sarkin Dariya, Funny Razaq, Others Thrill Guests At Abuja Church Show

Koboko Master, Sarkin Dariya, Funny Razaq, Others thrill Guests At Philip Rennar Show

It was an atmosphere of praise and worship worship but not without a touch of fun and excitement as top entertainers recently assembled to take part in the Philip Rennar Show.

The event which took place at the Banquet Hall of Merit House, Aguiyi Ironsi Street Maitama Abuja was 7th in the series and was hosted by the Ag. Senior Pastor First Baptist Church, Garki Abuja, Rev. Tom Takpatore.

It has been perfectly described as a festival of hymns and humour.

Entertainers who performed at the event include, MC Nappy, Koboko Master, MC 3310 popularly known as Sarkin Dariya and Funny Razaq.

Bro. Philip Rennar who is a popular professional compere in the city of Abuja and beyond also ministered alongside with Dr. Ayuba

The Senior Pastor RCCG, Throne Room Parish Abuja, Tunde Benjamin Laniyi offered special ministration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdDiOX_ocN0

