Kogi Governor’s Nephew, Aliyu Bello Arraign for N10 Billion Naira Fraud

Aliyu Bello, a nephew to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has been remanded in prison by a Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, over alleged N10.2 billion fraud.

He was arraigned alongside one Dauda Sulaiman and one Abdulsalami Hudu – Cahier of Kogi State House Administration (now at large) by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were arraigned on a 10-count charge of misappropriation and money laundering, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Thursday, December 15.

"Bello and Sulaiman are accused of fraudulently

withdrawing a sum of N10,270,556,800 (Ten Billion,

Two Hundred and Seventy Million, Five Hundred and

Fifty-six Thousand Eight Hundred Naira), from the

Kogi State treasury which they delivered to a Bureau

de Change operator, Rabiu Tafada, in Abuja to keep or

change to foreign currencies for personal gains," the

statement read.

Justice James Kolawole Omotosho remanded them in prison pending the fulfillment of their bail conditions.

