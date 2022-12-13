Korra Obidi Lands In Nigeria. Her Bag Ripped Apart, Money Stolen (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMc1JEzpLUY

Celebrity singer and dancer, KORRA OBIDI just got into the country and was met by her sister at the international airport and her father who couldn’t hold back his tears.

The celebrity dancer who recently got divorced from her husband ( Dr. Justin) and later won the custody of her children amidst public reactions and criticisms was ripped of all the money she came with at the airport as can be seen in the video with her bag ripped apart.

Welcome home KORRA.

Naija, una no try o.

