https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Roxejgnu_FY

Celebrity singer and dancer KORRA OBIDI visits her secondary school, command day Girls with her father. She was seen later dancing to the admiration of all after which she got a few men toasting and asking for her number.

I’m sure they don’t know who KORRA is.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related