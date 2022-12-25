Korra Obidi Wows Residents With Acrobatic Performance At Ghana Local Beach (Pics)

Korra Obidi Wows Residents With Acrobatic Performance At A Local Beach In Ghana (Photos)

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has shared a new video of herself dancing at a local beach in Ghana, IGBERETV reports.

She danced with young local dancers at the beach who were stunned by her amazing displays.

She captioned the video;

“Had Such fun in Labadi beach performing with the local talent. I love Ghana”



https://www.facebook.com/100044355823158/posts/pfbid0DboBZWmawNXWDe4o6GuWz71fZAeJztFyWnniC2qnjrp6hpY5BJ33izZCuruTUHNzl/?app=fbl

