Kwankwaso Storms USA To Meet With US Government Officials (Photos)

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has arrived in the United States of America for a crucial meeting with some officials of the government.

The former Governor of Kano State shared an update of his trip with photos on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

Sharing photos of his arrival and reception by some officials of the States, the NNPP candidate wrote:

I’ve just arrived for my interaction with some senior officials of the United States Government, in Washington DC. — RMK



https://twitter.com/KwankwasoRM/status/1598423529036414976?t=QPxCqRWXFt8tcy26lAVCSA&s=19

