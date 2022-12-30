Kylian Mbappe Angry Over Messi’s Contract, Wants To Leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe angry over Messi’s contract, wants to leave club

Kylian Mbappe has been angered by Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to extend Lionel Messi’s contract.

He is now considering leaving the club with Barcelona in the forefront to sign him.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the 24-year-old is no longer happy with the news of the Argentina international extending his stay at the French capital.

According to the Spanish publication, the 2018 World Cup winner wants to be the main attraction at PSG or move away.

The report added that the situation has caught the attention of Catalan giants’ board, and plans are being drawn up.

Barcelona are not yet out of their financial difficulties, and reports in Spain suggest the Catalan are set to activate another lever soon.

However, that has not stopped the club from signing players for Xavi, and last summer was a perfect example.

