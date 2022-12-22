Kylian Mbappe’s Father Speaks About Corruption In Africa

Kylian Mbappe’s father in 2018: “At first, I wanted my son to play for Cameroon but, someone at the Cameroon Football Federation charged a sum of money that I didn’t have to make him play.

The French didn’t charge anything.”

This is how terrible corruption has affected Africa! Imagine all the stars African nations would have had if they didn’t ask players to bring money before selecting them to play.

Don’t ever blame any player of African origin for playing for European nation.

Embolo was asked for bribe but he didn’t have money so he went to play for Switzerland, he scored against Cameroon, his motherland in the World Cup and Africans came out to curse him!

Until we change our attitudes, “pay before you play”, African football will forever remain where it is!

