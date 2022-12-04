Labour Party: Northern Christians Will Vote Obi Over Atiku’s Purchased Endorsement

Dr. Tanko Yunusa, the spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, has responded to the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum, led by the Dogara Group for endorsing Atiku for President.

In his reaction, Yunusa said, “With reference to Dogara and his political party members, they should go and do the public opinion of the Christians in the north, they will be amazed that what they had was an elitist endorsement, and you can never compare the score that was already generated by them with the result that they would get in the general public of the Christendom in the north.”

“I make bold to say that the population in the north, especially the Christians and other tribes, have unequivocally made their endorsement, and they will vote for Peter Obi, not the purchased endorsement that the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum has just granted.”

He further said that there is no basis whatever to reflect on the fact that what they used as a yardstick to score the candidate was grossly statistically and empirically incorrect, and so as far as we are concerned, if they really want to test the will of the Nigerian people, they should please go to the streets in Jos, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Adamawa itself or in Katsina or Kaduna or in any of the areas in the 19 states of the North or Benue State and make their statistics, and I challenge those particular statistics to see if it will be Atiku Abukakar or Peter Obi.

Recall that a splinter group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara adopted the candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The group under the platform of the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum, comprising Christians and Muslims, adopted the PDP’s candidate, in a voice vote, after the report of its technical committee was presented to its members at a public forum on Friday in Abuja.



