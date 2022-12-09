The Labour Party has sacked its acting National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, barely two months before the 2023 general elections.

Channels Television reports that the party’s National Working Committee which took the decision on Friday, also dissolved the executives of the Ogun State chapter of the party.

It was gathered that the LP’s Ogun executives were involved in alleged anti-party activities.



https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/09/labour-party-sacks-national-publicity-secretary-dissolves-ogun-excos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related