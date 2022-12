The Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed met with Sheikh Qaribullah

The beauty of ObiDatti team is that they strategically deploy their strength to the goal.

While Obi is in the South, Datti is in the North doing his own neck pressing

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related