As shared by Caroline Rathabe:

Wanted to bring awareness to you Ladies that wear ”Lashes” be careful of the glue that they are using, and make sure you’re not allergic to it.

They had to flush her eyes out 4X. The doctor said if she would’ve went to sleep, she would’ve woken up blind.



https://twitter.com/Carolinerathabe/status/1599082762304049153

