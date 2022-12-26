Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend Because He Took His Daughter Out For Christmas (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8HN99pXf6w

A popular vloggers girlfriend just broke up with him now because he told her he wants to have a time out with his daughter by taking her out alone this Christmas but the girlfriend wouldn’t have any of it and broke up with him.

Seriously, some girls are dumb. How can you love a man and not love everything about him including his kids? What if it’s your own child, won’t she be the one proudly posting it that father and babygirls time out alone? But because it’s not her own biological child now, she’s getting angry.

This one is just a gold digger. She’s not ready to be a responsible mother and wife.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related