Lady Caught Her Husband In Bed With Her Sister 4 Days After Their Wedding

A lady caused quite a stir on social media after she opened up about catching her husband in bed with her sister four days after their wedding.

In an emotional TikTok clip she shared, the lady said the shocking discovery broke her to the point that she stayed in a hotel for a week without bathing or stepping out

As she returned to work, her hubby and her sister came to apologise. She would later block their numbers

The lady said she also blocked her mum and mother-in-law’s phone numbers because they told her to forgive them

She said she later moved into her best friend’s house. Fixing the pieces together, the lady noted that little wonder her sister wore a white dress to her wedding.

https://www.legit.ng/people/family-relationship/1507244-lady-shares-sad-video-catches-husband-bed-sister-4-days-wedding/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sNIqf5MvBA

