Lagos Advocates For Responsible Socializing During The Festive Period

The Lagos State Government has urged residents and visitors coming into Lagos to socialise responsibly over the festive season. This is to prevent accidents, injuries and fatalities as the yuletide season is characterized by lots of parties and events. The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola gave some necessary safety tips in a press release.

He stated that fun seekers are advised to be aware of emergency exits & muster points. In the same vein, as much as possible it is better that they move around and leave as a group when attending large events or concerts.

He also advised that where alcohol is consumed, it should be done in moderation as

alcohol lowers mental alertness and coordination therefore drink responsibly.

Furthermore, it is important to not leave drinks for consumption out of sight to guard against spiking. Spiking occurs when someone deliberately introduces drugs or alcohol into your drink without your knowledge to enable them alter the content usually with the aim of carrying out negative motives. He advised further on consuming substances that you are not familiar with in public.

Overcrowded spaces should be avoided and reported immediately to the authorities. This is to guard against a stampede should the risk crystalise.

The Director-General, further disclosed that the Commission’s safety guideline stipulates that event organisers and event venue owners are to register events above 250 guests with the Lagos State Safety Commission through its registration portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com for the issuance of an Event Safety Permit.

It is also pertinent that adequate crowd control and emergency evacuation plans must be put in place for large events and concerts, while safety briefings is recommended at all events to create awareness on hazard identification and controls at intervals, particularly for large events and concerts. The safety briefings can be anchored by certified safety marshals who are conversant with the floor plan and layout of the facility.

To further buttress the need for safety, the number of guests must not exceed the occupancy limit that has been assigned to any event venue or facility.

All incidents/accidents are to be reported immediately and documented appropriately . The DG added that the decision to proceed, restrict, modify, postpone or cancel an event after a thorough risk assessment and submission of relevant safety documentations solely lies with the State Government.

For all emergencies kindly call 112 or 767 for prompt emergency response.

To report safety infractions; call O7OOOSAFETY

https://punchng.com/yuletide-celebrate-responsibly-lagos-tells-residents/

