Lagos Begins Issuing International Driver’s Permit

The Lagos State Government has said it has concluded arrangement to commence the issuance of International Driver’s Permit, effective from the present month, December, 2022.

The state Director, Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, Engr. Akin-George Fashola stated this while receiving the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, during an official visit to the Head Office of the VIS at Ojodu, Lagos, on Thursday, saying all stakeholders have been engaged and the issuance process has been finalised.

According to Fashola, the issuance of the International Certificates for vehicles and International Driver’s Permits is in line with international requirements as specified in section 326 (U) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018, some of which he said include; class or description of vehicle and examination on the vehicle.

He also said private registered vehicles that are within five years from the date of manufacture shall be exempted from the mandatory computerised routine inspection carried out by the VIS as stated in schedule 1, section 326 (10) of the State’s TSRL, 2018, noting that Pre-Registration inspections (Auto Vin) would have recorded such vehicles for exemption and all that would be required from the owners of such vehicles is to get Exemption Certificate from the VIS.

Fashola said the exclusion is one of the ways to prevent the computerized vehicles inspection centres across the state from being over clogged with vehicles.

The Director also disclosed that the VIS has commenced clamp down on rickety commercial vehicles without proper documentation and safety standards as prescribed, in section 12 (2) of the State’s TSRL, 2018.

He solicited for the support of other law enforcement agencies in ensuring that Lagos roads are free of rickety vehicles.

Addressing the Vehicle Inspection Officers, Toriola enjoined them to work in line with the mandate of the VIS by ensuring that all motor vehicles plying the roads across the state meets safety standards in line with International best practices.

He equally urged the directorate to intensify its advocacy and safety drive especially at this yuletide season, calling on officers to come up with new initiatives that will improve their mode of operations.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/lagos-to-begin-issuance-of-intl-drivers-permit/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related