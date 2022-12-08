Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: Gridlock Worsens Amid Road Work Suspension

The gridlock at the Longbridge, Ogun State end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway caused by the reconstruction of the road, has worsened despite the company handling the project, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, suspending operations.

The Director, South-West Federal Ministry of Works, Adedamola Kuti, had said the company suspended work to enable a hassle-free movement of travellers during the Yuletide.

About a week later, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, in a statement, said the company had started removing the crash barriers on the road.

However, days after both claims, there has been no traffic improvement on the road as commuters continue to spend long hours in traffic.

On Wednesday morning, movement inward Lagos was at a standstill, as commuters groaned, while many were stranded at bus stops.

The traffic stretched to the Magboro end of the expressway as some motorists drove against traffic.

The spokesperson for the FRSC in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said the gridlock persisted because the barriers were moved to another section of the road.

She said, “The corridor commander made the earlier statement. He saw Julius Berger removing the barriers. However, today (Wednesday), they narrowed another portion of the road from the end of the Longbridge. Basically, they removed barriers from one section and used them to commence work in another section.”

The Public Relations Officer 1, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the traffic experienced on Wednesday might have been caused by some protesters.

He said, “I learnt that there was a crisis in the area; some people were protesting or so. That’s why there was an issue around that axis. That’s why there was traffic.”

A community leader in the area, Segun Sunmonu-Adams, said Julius Berger would vacate the site on December 15.

He said, “The first information flying online that they will leave that place by December 5 is not correct. I’ve been in touch with Julius Berger’s project supervisor for the Lagos-Sagamu section, so I can say their plan is to leave around 15th.

“The reason you experienced gridlock today (Wednesday) which wasn’t there yesterday, is because the section inward Lagos was divided into two, the outer part is now being done, while the other has been closed.

“The U-turn for those going back to Lagos has been changed. That has caused confusion because it is no longer at the same point where it was before. So, that’s the new thing implemented last night and the major reason you had terrible traffic this morning.”



https://punchng.com/lagos-ibadan-expressway-gridlock-worsens-amid-road-work-suspension/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related