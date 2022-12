So I stopped by to buy roasted chicken for weekend as always and this “Lagos for Obi” banner in front of woman shop caught my attention so I asked the chicken seller who own the shop and she replied it’s the landlady of the compound and she is a Yoruba woman and true daughter of Lagos.

