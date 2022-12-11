“Lagos Is For Peter Obi” Banner Removed (Before & After Photos)

You all remember I made a thread about a banner written “Lagos is for Peter Obi” that I saw in front of Yoruba woman’s house where I usually go to roasted chicken for weekend? She has been threatened to remove the banner by Tinubu people after it made front page some days ago.

Here is the thread https://www.nairaland.com/7463164/lagos-obi-banner-spotted-front

So I passed through the area to buy roasted chicken for weekend and I couldn’t find the banner again. I was told some guys went to the land lady house and threaten to demolish her house if she doesn’t remove the banner .

See photos of when the banner was there and now that it has been removed.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related