Lagos Parks, Garages Committee Alleges Threat To Life Of Members

-Commuters board yellow painted mini buses, popularly called Danfo, parked at the Ojodu-Berger ) station in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, on October 19, 2022.

–With the UN forecasting the world will soon hit 8 billion people, Lagos and other African cities are bracing for fast-paced growth that will make them among the globe’s new megacities.

-Already Africa’s most populated city with around 20 million, Lagos already strains from heaving traffic and poor services that barely cater to an urban sprawl where wealthy waterside enclaves neighbour cluttered poorer districts. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

The Lagos State Parks Administrator (LSPA) Caretaker Committee has alleged threats to life and intimidation of transport union members, following the suspension of Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) activities in the state.

It also bemoaned alleged police incessant invitation of its members in Lagos to Abuja over the RTEAN crisis despite the dispute having been submitted to the National Industrial Court, Ikoyi, for adjudication. The committee urged aggrieved persons to respect the courts and maintain the status quo until judgment day.

It made the plea during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos on Wednesday.Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had ordered the immediate suspension of RTEAN activities in Lagos State owing to a power tussle among factional members of the association, which claimed one life at Iyana-Iba in Ojo Local Council on October 15, 2022.

The state government, later in October, set up a 35-man caretaker committee, called Lagos State Parks Administrator, chaired the Oniba of Iba-Ekun, Oba Sulaiman Adeshina Raji, with Oluseyi Bamgbose as Vice Chairman, to take over the union’s activities.

Bamgbose and other executive members expressed displeasure over the threat of life, and alleged police intimidation of union members on several invitations to Abuja, despite the case file having been submitted to NIC, Ikoyi to pass judgment.

The chairman and other executive members of the committee said they had reviewed the previous administration led by Alhaji Musa Muhammed for over 14 years as the state chairman. In their view, Muhammed needed to answer a few questions about his tenure.

Also, some leaders of the association, Alhaji Umar Katagun and Alhaji Ahmed Muhamed Bala, agreed with the committee, saying that peace, unity, progress and financial stability had returned to the union since the committee took over.

