Lagos Police Arrest Ex-Convict Who Works With Prisoner To Threaten Residents

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an ex-convict who specializes in using a telephone number to send threatening messages to different people in the state, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking during a press briefing held on December 21, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, said investigations by the police led to the arrest of one Smart Richard who hails from Delta State.

CP Alabi said that Smart is an ex-convict who had served a five-year jail term at Kirikiri Medium Correctional Center. The suspect identified one Kingsley Richard ‘m’ is currently serving a jail term at Kirikiri Correctional Center as his associate.

”Further investigation revealed that while Smart collated telephone numbers and operated an online wallet account through which they collected their blackmail money, Kingsley while still in prison sent the threat messages and makes threat calls to the collated numbers. The Command is currently working with the Nigerian Correctional Service towards extending investigations to Kingsley Richard.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1434585/lagos-police-arrest-ex-convict-works-prisoner-threaten-residents/

