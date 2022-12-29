Lagos Police PRO Shares Photo Of Officer Who Shot Lawyer, Bolanle Dead

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has shared the photo of ASP Dambri Vandi, the officer who allegedly shot dead Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, at Ajah roundabout on Christmas day, December 25, IGBERETV reports.

He posted the photo on his Twitter page and wrote;

“The investigation report was earlier today forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.”



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1608134608100392964?t=Ese0HEckIHs_PY_xthUqBQ&s=19

