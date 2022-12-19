Lagos To Host Naija Brands Challenge 2022, Announces Star Prize

Lagos set to host the biggest gathering of the brightest young Nigerians who will be battling to become the winner of Naija Brands Challenge 2022.

Ten qualified contestants will enter the facility known as The Naija Brand House during which they will compete in a variety of activities to determine the winners.

The overall winner will receive a brand new 2021 Geely car as well as cash prizes worth N7.5 million. The first and second runners-up will also receive cash prizes.

According to the organizers, the primary aim of the contest is to discover the Naija Brand of the year, it’s for entrepreneurs who have dared to start something despite various discouraging challenges and have remained in business. It is meant to encourage, inspire and motivate Nigeria entrepreneurs.

With Alhaji Hussaini Dikko (Chairman of Providus Bank Plc), Tonye Cole (Chairman of Sahara Group), Iyinoluwa Samuel Aboyeji (Co-Founder, Andela & Flutterwave) and many others as judges, the show promises to produce and showcase the best brains.

Interested applicants can register via https://ogacampaign.com/contests/naija-brands-challenge

Sponsored Post

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related