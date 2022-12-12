Laolu Mudashiru Knocked Down And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Ikoyi

Laolu Mudashiru, co-Founder and Deputy Managing Director of one of Nigeria’s top capital management companies, Vetiva Capital, is dead.

The investment banker was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver at the Onikoyi End of Gerrard Road while cycling with two other professional cyclists, leaving them with serious injuries.

Mudashiru and the two other cyclists were rushed to the Lagoon Hospital on Bourdillon Road in the affluent Ikoyi neighbourhood. He eventually succumbed to the cold hands of death as a result of injuries to his head at the hospital.

The son of a former military administrator of Lagos State, Laolu was a UNILAG-trained medical doctor with an MBA from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.

https://twitter.com/gchahal/status/1602014066393767937?t=IYlM7-wOv0OGF2_LCJxyRA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related