Latest on Kolawole Erinle $1.4m Fraud Trial

The trial of one Kolawole Adedayo Erinle, alongside his firm, Rinde-Remdex Nigeria Limited, for an alleged $1.4m fraud before Justice R.A. Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos could not continue today, Monday, December 5, 2022 due to the absence of the counsel for the second defendant.

Erinle, who is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of $1,410,000 (One Million Four-Hundred and Ten Thousand United States Dollars), was earlier arraigned before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on March 11, 2022.

However, the trial could not be concluded before the retirement of Justice Taiwo, thereby prompting the reassignment of the case to Justice Oshodi.

The defendant is alleged to have defrauded the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences (KCUMB) in the United States of about $1,412,509 USD.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related