Lazio & Yugoslavia legend, Sinisa Mihajlovic Is Dead

Lazio and Yugoslavia legend Sinisa Mihajlovic, ‘the man who was born twice’, dies aged 53 – just three months after his final job as Bologna coach following a long battle with leukaemia.

• Sinisa Mihajlovic has died at the age of 53 following a long battle with illness

• He was diagnosed with leukaemia back in 2019 and suffered a relapse in March

• Throughout his treatment, he continued coaching Italian Serie A club Bologna

• As a player, he represented Yugoslavia 63 times, playing in two tournaments

• He played for Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter Milan during long spell in Italy

• coached Serbia, Fiorentina, AC Milan, Sampdoria and others

By ADAM SHERGOLD FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 14:19 GMT, 16 December 2022

Former Yugoslavia, Lazio and Inter Milan footballer and ex-AC Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has died at the age of 53 following a fight with leukaemia.

Mihajlovic has succumbed to his illness following a struggle of over three years having still been in the dug-out at Italian club Bologna just three months ago.

He passed away in a clinic in Rome on Friday. In a tribute by the Italian sports newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Mihajlovic was described as ‘the man who was born twice’, living two lives before and after his leukaemia diagnosis but with the same warrior spirit.

Mihajlovic played 63 times and scored 10 goals for Yugoslavia between 1991 and 2003, playing at both the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

It was his six seasons at Lazio that saw Mihajlovic achieve considerable success, helping them to the Serie A title in 1999-2000 and the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1998-99.

He would win a second Scudetto with Inter in the 2005-06 season as well as four Italian Cups overall.

Despite being a defender, Mihajlovic was an especially potent free-kick taker, scoring some stunning goals from set-pieces during his career.

He was quoted as saying: ‘I didn’t like football all that much, but the free-kicks were great. For me, that is football. If there hadn’t been that, I might not have played.’

The Italian top-flight said in a tweet: ‘Lega Serie A is deeply saddened by the passing of Siniša Mihajlović, an icon of football and life.

‘His pure class as a footballer and coach, his strength and his humanity are an example that leaves an indelible mark on Italian and world football.’

Mihajlovic had been in the dug-out with Bologna as recently as three months ago.

He was first diagnosed with an acute form of leukaemia in July 2019 but continued in his coaching duties at Bologna despite undergoing a bone marrow treatment and three cycles of chemotherapy.

Announcing his diagnosis at a press conference, he said defiantly: ‘I have leukaemia but I will beat it by playing attacking.’

Unfortunately, he suffered a relapse of the disease back in March, which meant another round of treatment.

Bologna was the last stop on a coaching career that saw him also take the helm of Fiorentina, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Torino, Sporting Lisbon and the Serbia national team.

Mihajlovic was sacked by Bologna in early September following a winless opening five games of the Serie A campaign.

He didn’t wish to resign voluntarily so the club took the decision out of his hands.

Club president Giuseppe Saputo said at the time: ‘It was my most difficult decision in the last eight years.

‘It was an inevitable and painful choice made for the good of the team and the club. Unfortunately there are cycles that end.’

A press release by his family read: ‘His wife Arianna, with their children Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nikolas, their granddaughter Violante, their mother Vikyorija and their brother Drazen, in pain, communicate the unjust and premature death of their husband, father, son and exemplary brother, Sinisa Mihajlovic.

‘A unique man, an extraordinary professional, available and good to everyone. He courageously fought against a horrible disease.

‘We thank the doctors and nurses who have followed him over the years, with love and respect, especially Dr. Francesca Bonifazi, Dr. Antonio Curti, Prof. Alessandro Rambaldi, and Dr. Luca Marchetti.

Sinisa will always remain with us. I live with all the love he has given us.’

In a statement posted on their website, the Serbian FA wrote: ‘Sad news for Serbian football, the region, Europe and the football world – Sinisa Mihajlovic has passed away.

‘Football has lost too soon a champion of Europe and the world, one of the best performers of free kicks in the history of football, player, coach and selector, a man who left a deep mark in the history of Serbian and Italian football with his career.’



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11546393/Sinisa-Mihajlovic-dies-aged-53-battle-leukaemia.html

