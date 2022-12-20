Leo Messi’s World Cup Victory Post Is Now The Most-Liked Instagram Post

Lionel Messi’s World Cup victory post is now the most-liked Instagram post by a sportsperson in history

Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram for the first time since leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar on Sunday.

The iconic forward finally emulated the success of Diego Maradona in 1986, by lifting football’s most coveted prize after arguably the most dramatic World Cup Final in history.

Lionel Messi’s Instagram caption.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!,” posted the 35-year-old. “So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us.

“We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim.

