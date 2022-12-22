Lessons From The Second Niger Bridge – Thisday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPwDbEtKenU

At least two seemingly contradictory lessons could be learnt from the completion of the first phase of the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states.

On the one hand, the long story of the bridge is a lesson in how not prioritise a project of such a huge significance. On the other hand the completion of the project is a good example of governance as a continuum. It is negative on the path of progress to delay the execution of such a project with immense implications for so long while it is positive that the Buhari administration elected to end the delay in the building of the bridge.

The iconic bridge was released for public use six days ago; but there is still a yet-to- commence second phase comprising the construction of the four kilometre – link road on the Delta state end and the seven kilometre – road linking the bridge and Onitsha-Owerri interchange in Anambra state.

As a matter of fact, Works and Housing Minister Babatunde Fashola made this point very clear when he announced two month ago that the bridge would be ready for use before the end of the year. So it’s “a promise kept,” as political publicists would say.

First, the story of the Second Niger Bridge has become proverbial about the levity with which government takes the provision of very vital infrastructure. The 1.6 kilometre -bridge links the south-south and south east zones of the country. Yet it has been decades from the time the idea of the bridge was conceived to the completion of the of the first phase of the project at the cost of N336 billion to completion The Second Niger Bridge had almost become a metaphor for uncompleted projects in Nigeria. The idea of the bridge always came alive during elections. It was an item of campaign towards the 1979 presidential election by the National Party of Nigeria (NPN). The election was won by President Shehu Shagari. He could not fulfil the promise before the government was overthrown in a military coup after four years and three months in power. The military regime of General Muhammadu Buhari succeeded the administration of Shagari. Incidentally, it is the administration of Buhari as an elected President that is now completing the first phase of the project. By the way, this is also happening two months to another presidential election.



