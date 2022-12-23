Let Me Collect In Private, I Will Never Post My Man On Social Media – Uriel Oputa

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa, has said she would never post about her man on social media because she wants to ‘collect in private or chop breakfast in private’, IGBERETV reports.

She stated this on Thursday while responding to a troll who assumed she has no man in her life despite her good looks.

She said;

“I look very Good!! And I’m Far from poor!! another thing I would never post my partner on here . Let me collect in private or chop breakfast in private.

“This is to show people are waiting for you to mess up. Just because I don’t post doesn’t mean ish!! I Don’t need Validation. Sips on wine. Its scary how we Think we know someone from what they POST. I post my business and food and I’m ok. You think I don’t know people pray against good relationships?? Yea let me continue being private.”



