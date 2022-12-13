Let’s hear your worst sleepover experience.

What happened? ���.

Here’s one of such experiences

I went to their place to sleep because there is a party in my hostel which I no wan attend and I seriously needed a good sleep all of which I explained to her and she said no problem.

Naso I left my hostel around 8pm for their place. Unfortunately I didn’t know the parents are Deeper Life Pastors wey dey do vigil every night . After dinner, I just entered my friend’s room around 10pm and slept. The next thing I knew, someone was waking me around 11pm for vigil wey Dem no tell me, vigil wey I no plan.

Aha Babe, but na because of sleep I cum una house nah, why you no kuku leave me for my hostel, atleast I go still get some sleep .

Naso we take do vigil from 11pm to 4am o and I get lecture on campus in the morning by 7am .

Folakemi, I still haven’t forgiven you o, my God will judge you and your people ☹️ ☹️

