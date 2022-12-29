Liverpool Officially Sign Forward Cody Gakpo From PSV

Earlier thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7497814/liverpool-officially-reach-agreement-psv

Liverpool officially announced they have signed forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven with the player completing medical at AXA Training Centre.

Inform Nigeria previously reported that Liverpool and PSV reached an agreement on Boxing Day to sign the Manchester United target.

The Netherlands international will officially become a Reds player on January 1, 2023, subject to a work permit and will wear the No. 18 jersey at Liverpool.

“I feel really good, I’m really excited to be here,” Gakpo told Liverpool official club website.

“I’m looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club.

“I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can [do] and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

“I think for me personally it’s also good to develop here and there’s a lot of great players here [who] I can learn a lot of things from.

Jurgen Klopp added that Gakpo will have an extremely bright future at Liverpool.

He said: “There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

“He was the captain of PSV, he was the Player of the Year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

“So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

“Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.”

The 23-year-old attacker was born and raised in Eindhoven. He is a product of PSV’s youth system, progressing through the ranks before making his senior debut in February 2018.

Gakpo is a right-footed winger who is usually deployed on the left flank of a front three for PSV but played in the centre-forward role for the Netherlands at the World Cup under manager Louis van Gaal.

As a winger at PSV, he cuts inside on his right foot and moves to a more central attacking position. He then uses his dribbling skills and speed to take on defenders until he finds space to try out for a goal.

Gakpo is very strong, using his strength to hold off defenders who always come in contact with him during matches.

He also has great technique and ball control.

He has scored nine goals with 12 assists in the Dutch league this season for PSV.

In total, Gakpo has scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists in 159 appearances for PSV.

Source- https://inform.ng/sports/cody-gakpo-liverpool-transfer/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related