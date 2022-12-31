Liverpool Vs Leicester City 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

Foxes of Leicester take a look at what Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said about James Maddison’s injury status ahead of the Foxes’ trip to Liverpool.

If you were as unfortunate as I on Boxing Day to be watching your beloved Leicester’s miserable performance against Newcastle, then I won’t need to explain just how bad the day was for LCFC. And that assessment especially applies to the first half, the start of the initial 45 was the most excruciating with Newcastle not needing to break sweat whilst sailing to a 2-0 lead.

