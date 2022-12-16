Love In NYSC Camp: OCI Foundation Founder Marks 15th Marriage Anniversary (Photos)

Love in NYSC Camp: OCI Foundation Founder Marks 15th Marriage Anniversary With 4 Beautiful Kids

Associate Professor Chris Ifediora, the founder Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora Foundation, a health advocacy group, has marked his 15th marriage anniversary to his heartthrob, Mrs. Nkem Ifediora with abundance of blessings.

The matrimonial journey of the two love birds began in 2004, at the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC orientation camp in Iseyin, Oyo State, where both were camped for mandatory orientation exercise for NYSC members.

They were joined in holy matrimony two years later, on Dec. 15, 2007, in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Their love story has continued to grow in leaps and bounds as God has graciously blessed the couple with three beautiful daughters, and a son.

They are, Chidumebi (f), Munachimso (m), Chimdindu (f) and Chimbusomma (f) Ifediora.

The couple has since released beautiful family pictures to mark the day.

The wife, Nkem, was a Banking and Finance graduate of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Enugu), but is now a practising Registered Nurse in Australia, while Dr Chris Ifediora, a Harvard alumni and an Associate Professor with the Griffith University School of Medicine, Australia, graduated from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Medical School. They are both from Anambra State, Nigeria.

Former the former President, General Yakubu Gowon in 1973 established NYSC, the aim was among other things to foster national unity, cultural cross-fertilisation, inter-tribal marriages and more.

The OCI Foundation, established by the couple, is one of the leading health advocacy groups in Nigeria that has championed the campaign for a cancer free society. Earlier in the year OCI Foundation announced the establishment of a digital cancer screening centre in Abuja while also targeting other parts of the country.

Not long ago, the OCI Foundation also flagged off its Arm Our Youths, ArOY Anti-Cancer Health Campaign. The project, Arm Our Youths Health Campaign Against Breast and Cervical Cancers which is in collaboration with NYSC, and holds across all the 37 NYSC orientation camps in Nigeria for all streams and batches.

