LP Gains ‘Massively’ In Maiduguri, Borno State (Photos)

LP gains massively in Borno state Maiduguri

With the state chairman of the presidential campaign council Mr Gavs Katiya in Maiduguri, Engr. Ishaku Yakubu and Team made a press release at the NUJ secteriate yesterday.

Indeed Nigerian are tired of the Old order and have pushed for a more advanced politics focused on character, competence, integrity and capacity

PeterObiDatti is the code

Many thanks comrades for availing in the taking back our country initiative.

Meet the PCC Committee of Borno in a Press release.

Signed

Engr. Ishaku Yakubu

ICT Operations Office, LP Borno state

#labourpartyng

#labourpartynigeria

#OBIdientlyYUSful

#obidatti23

#OBIdient

